Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi bumps elbows with East Timor’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Adaljiza Magno in East Timor on June 3. Photo: Reuters
New Pacific alliance PBP to counter China’s influence will likely grow to include more European nations, say analysts
- Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) is made up of US, UK, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, with the latter two expected to spearhead cooperation efforts
- Some experts say France is already interested despite anger over Aukus security pact; the new PBP will become ‘multilateral rather than minilateral’
