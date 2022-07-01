UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receiving India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Photo: AFP via UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs
India PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlights New Delhi’s concerns about Gulf ties after Prophet Mohammed row
- Narendra Modi stopped off at Abu Dhabi airport on his way home from G7 summit to meet UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
- In India many believe their brief conversation trumped the summit, given the recent diplomatic storm after two spokespersons from Modi’s party were accused of insulting the prophet Mohammed
