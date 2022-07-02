Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Will Russia ‘punish’ Singapore, Japan and others with cyberattacks, trade restrictions?
- Some Asian states have been listed as ‘unfriendly’ to Moscow after they joined the West in imposing sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war
- While the Kremlin has remained largely silent about Asia’s response, analysts say the region is not ruling out the possibility of a reprisal
