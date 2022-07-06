Australia will avoid the “mistake” of viewing ties with Southeast Asia through the lens of Canberra’s relationship with China and instead will engage the region out of genuine intent to broaden shared interests, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Wednesday. In her first major speech on the new Labor administration’s policy towards Southeast Asia, Wong also said Australia was committed to the concept of Asean centrality, whereby Southeast Asia’s 10-nation bloc is put at the centre of diplomatic dealings in the region. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) is “indispensable” and gives “space to states which have a legitimate interest in the region to contribute to a strategic equilibrium”, Wong said in a lecture in Singapore organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. The Australian foreign minister is in Singapore for an introductory visit, and earlier held talks with the republic’s top diplomat Vivian Balakrishnan and called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. During a question-and-answer session, Wong was asked if there would be greater convergence of strategic interests and views of China between Australia and Southeast Asia, or whether differences between both sides about the Asian superpower will remain. In her reply, Wong said that Australia would not navigate its relations with Asean through the “prism” of its relationship with China as doing that “would be a mistake because we share so much more”. Rather, Australia deals with the region on shared interests such as ensuring that the region “is peaceful, stable and prosperous, (and) where sovereignty is respected”. “We have an interest in ensuring that international behaviour and differences are not resolved by power and size only, they are resolved by reference to international norms and laws,” Wong said. Australia’s relationship with China has declined precipitously over the past two years over a range of issues ranging from the origins of Covid-19 to trade disputes and Chinese trade sanctions against exports including meat, crayfish, timber and coal. Canberra has also worked closely with its allies especially in regional grouping with the United States and Japan to rein in Chinese influence in the region, including the Pacific Islands region. Has Australia’s Penny Wong succeeded in Pacific ‘damage control’ mission? On Asean centrality, Wong said that Australia would always think about its security in the context of Asean security. “We understand deeply the ways in which they are interconnected, and we believe that Australia must find its security in Asia, not from Asia, and that means above all, in Southeast Asia,” Wong said. “I am not the first foreign minister in Australia’s history to recognise the importance of our relationships with Southeast Asia, but I am the first to make these statements as an Australian foreign minister who is from Southeast Asia,” Wong added. Wong, who was born in Kota Kinabalu , grew up in Malaysia before going to Australia when she was eight. Speaking in an earlier press conference alongside Balakrishnan, Wong addressed reports that she would meet the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi at the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali that begins Thursday. Opportunity knocks for China, Australia trade. But is there the political will? “Obviously these arrangements are very fluid, but that stance of being open to engagement, that willingness to engage, remains our position, including at the G20,” she said. Wong reiterated the Labor administration’s previous stance that any thaw in ties with Beijing would require the removal of Chinese sanctions on Australian products, as well as respect for the international rules-based order because “power and size ought not to resolve differences”.