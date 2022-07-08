A Sakhalin Energy worker at the Sakhalin-2 project’s liquefaction gas plant in Prigorodnoye. File photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Is Vladimir Putin using oil to ‘blackmail’ Japan for slapping sanctions on Russia?
- Moscow is seeking to take over control of an oil development that supplies 10 per cent of Japan’s liquefied natural gas, at a time the country is experiencing energy shortages
- While the move has been described as ‘effective blackmail’ by observers, others say Russia knows it is in both parties’ interests to avoid a full-blown clash
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A Sakhalin Energy worker at the Sakhalin-2 project’s liquefaction gas plant in Prigorodnoye. File photo: Reuters