Barely two months after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol took office, his support base has quickly dwindled as a lack of experience, accusations of a poor attitude, gaffes and various political and personal issues weigh on his approval ratings. This could complicate his political agenda, especially in a parliament where the liberal opposition Democratic Party dominates his conservative People Power Party. His approval rating plunged 21 percentage points to 32 per cent from a high of 53 per cent five weeks earlier, according to an opinion poll last week by Gallup Korea. Disapproval stood at 53 per cent, up 19 percentage points in the same five-week period. Yoon’s approval rating could extend its decline, as he had barely two months to rally his base before his ratings began to tank. Approval ratings of South Korea ’s presidents typically stand at 70-80 per cent during their early months in office, fuelled by high expectations for their new governments. “The political honeymoon for Yoon appears to be over as soon as it started,” said Eom Gyeong-yeong, director of local political think tank Zeitgeist Institute. “I wouldn’t be surprised if his approval rate falls below 30 per cent in a week or two,” said Eom, who deems 30 per cent a critically low level of support that could turn Yoon into a “lame duck” president. Former prosecutor and political novice Yoon in May defeated liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung, a former governor of the country’s most populous Gyeonggi province, in a bitterly-contested election with the smallest-ever margin of 0.73 percentage points. Resentment among conservatives against former president Moon Jae-in ’s political missteps such as skyrocketing real estate prices and his associates’ alleged nepotism had helped Yoon to the presidency. Yoon was initially lauded for delivering on his election promise to make himself more accessible than his predecessors, allowing journalists to question him on his way to work every morning, a first for a South Korean president. But he came under fire for his curt responses and poor attitude in these morning interviews in which he brushed off his poor ratings and political decisions, with The Korea Herald saying in an editorial that “his flat disregard of the crucial gauge of the public sentiment was not received well”. Appointees under scrutiny Yoon’s political appointments have also sparked allegations of nepotism as he named former prosecutors like himself and other associates as government cabinet ministers and to other key posts. He appointed 15 current or former prosecutors, who were reportedly close to him, to key government posts, sparking public outcry over a “prosecutors’ republic” and drawing comparisons to his predecessor Moon Jae-in who named three members of the association of pro-democracy lawyers, known as Minbyon. Asked why he appointed so many prosecutors to senior government posts, Yoon retorted last month that the past liberal government of Moon had “splashed” senior government positions with Minbyon activist lawyers close to Moon. Four of Yoon’s cabinet appointees stepped down after they came under scrutiny over alleged past misdemeanours including sexual harassment, misuse of political funds and other irregularities. He lavished praise on Park Sun-ae, his choice for education minister, for enduring “attacks from the opposition and news media” following coverage about her driving while intoxicated in 2001 and her repeated plagiarism. Controversy around his wife In the months leading to the election, Yoon’s wife Kim Kun-hee consistently made headlines for anything from alleged financial irregularities to links with shamanism and her belief in fortunetelling. Kim drew further backlash last month when she and a friend, who was not a government official, visited a former first lady living in the country’s remote Bongha village. Asked about this incident, Yoon claimed ignorance about the line between official and private trips for his wife, and said that “this is my first time as president”. Two former employees at his wife’s event-planning company were subsequently employed at the official residence of the Yoon couple. Some children of the couple’s relatives and associates also landed jobs at the presidential office. During the June Nato summit in Spain, Yoon and his wife took along the wife of a close aide although she was not a government official. The woman reportedly visited Madrid as a member of an advance party for Yoon in early June, and returned with the Yoons and stayed in the same hotel as the couple, overseeing Kim’s schedule. The presidential office said she worked voluntarily without payments, tapping her “expertise” like her command of English and experience with foreign cultures. South Korea’s political wives not spared as election mudslinging intensifies Such a seemingly cavalier attitude over such controversies and his failure to articulate clearly policy direction have undermined Yoon’s capacity to serve in the country’s top job, said analysts. “His statements that often come unrefined and his tendency to put blame on the previous government for all problems now make him look arrogant to many people,” said Hong Sung-gul, a professor of public affairs at Kookmin University. Yoon’s critics have voiced doubt about his leadership over the next five years, amid a swathe of economic and geopolitical issues facing the country. The ruling People Power Party has been of little help, as it struggles with allegations of a sexual scandal around its young leader Lee Jun-seok. The party has suspended Lee for six months, prompting two of the president’s close allies to covet Lee’s post, setting the stage for more intraparty turmoil. “His low support rate would lead to his government quickly losing steam in pushing through with election promises,” Hong said. Yoon has campaigned on deregulation, corporate tax cuts and bridging alliance with the US and Japan over China . As a presidential candidate, Yoon had vowed to fight corruption, foster justice and create a more level playing field, tapping prevailing angst against rising inequality, unemployment and runaway housing prices that have left younger generations disillusioned.