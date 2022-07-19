South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, left, bumps elbows with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi before their talks in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Reuters
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, left, bumps elbows with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi before their talks in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As South Korea seeks to mend ties with Japan, forced labour victims fear a repeat of 2015’s ‘comfort women’ deal fiasco

  • The two countries’ top diplomats held a rare meeting in Tokyo on Monday to discuss how they could end one of their long-running historical disputes
  • They agreed ‘to find a solution’. But the plan that’s been proposed has raised suspicions that it’s the victims who’ll be forced to make concessions

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 12:02pm, 19 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, left, bumps elbows with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi before their talks in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Reuters
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, left, bumps elbows with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi before their talks in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE