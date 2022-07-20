Ranil Wickremesinghe, a Sri Lankan political veteran who is currently serving as acting president after the toppling of the previous leader, will remain in that position after winning a secret vote among the country’s lawmakers on Wednesday. Earlier, protesters who forced the resignation of ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa warned that demonstrations would continue if Wickremesinghe was selected, owing to widespread perceptions that he has close links with the ousted leader. Wickremesinghe, who is also the prime minister, garnered 134 out of 223 votes cast. Four ballots were declared invalid in the three-person contest. The contenders were Dullas Alahapperuma, a former government minister and spokesman, and Marxist party leader Anura Dissanayake. Wednesday’s vote in favour of Wickremesinghe means he can continue as president until 2024, serving the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term. While Sri Lanka’s presidents are usually elected by universal suffrage, the responsibility of picking a new president falls on parliament when the position is vacated before a term officially ends. That has happened only once before in the island nation, when then-prime minister Dingiri Banda Wijetunga was chosen by parliament uncontested in 1993, after former president Ranasinghe Premadasa, father of the current opposition leader, was assassinated. The country’s political turmoil is linked to public discontent surrounding Rajapaksa and his family members amid a severe shortage of medicine, fuel and food. The government says the country is broke and has been struggling to find cash to pay for imported goods including fuel. The clan has had outsize influence over the country’s politics in the country for the last two decades. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Gotabaya’s elder brother and a former president, in June resigned as prime minister along with another sibling Basil, who was the finance minister. Additional reporting by Associated Press