Thailand has denied it is planning to deport ethnic Uygur Muslims to China, after activists voiced concerns about a fresh crackdown on asylum seekers. Dozens of Uygurs were rounded up from across the country on Wednesday and kept in a detention centre in the capital Bangkok, prompting outcry from rights groups who fear the government is preparing to send the detainees back to China. “This action raised concerns among the civil society network monitoring the Uygur situation that the Thai government will force the Uygurs to return to their country of origin at the request of the Chinese government,” Thailand’s Islamic council and seven local non-governmental organisations said in a statement. Malaysia stands firm on not deporting Uygurs, risking China’s anger The decision to transfer the refugees to Bangkok came after three Uygur men fled an immigration detention centre in central Thailand earlier this month, said Chalida Tajaroensuk, director of the People’s Empowerment Foundation, a Thai NGO that helps Uygurs in the country. “Our sources have told us that Uygurs were brought from different detention centres across the country and are now all held together at the Suan Plu immigration detention centre,” BenarNews quoted Chalida as saying. “We fear they could be sent back under China’s pressure. So far, they are still here, as far as we know.” Chalida also urged the government to allow human rights officials to visit the detainees and monitor their health. She revealed that about 56 Uygurs were in a state of uncertainty after entering Thailand illegally from northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region in 2014. Panitan Wattanayagorn, the chief security adviser to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, said the Uygurs were moved to Bangkok for safety reasons. But he remained non-committal on whether they will be repatriated to China. “For a broad overview of solving the troubles, we can say that they escaped death to stay with us. We have to handle them according to international standards and obligations,” he told BenarNews. “We won’t breach their basic rights. That is there is no separation of the families. But the problem is more convoluted than that, and we try to solve it bit by bit.” Uygur separatist group rebuilds Afghan bases even as China-Taliban ties grow The Muslim council and the NGOs said Thailand should avoid a repeat of a controversy in 2015 when it deported more than 100 Uygurs to China. The Southeast Asian nation does not grant asylum to refugees but has said Uygurs can remain in Thai custody until their citizenship is established. United Nations experts and human rights activists say at least 1 million Uygurs and other Muslims are being held in detention camps in Xinjiang, while China describes them as training centres used to help stamp out extremism and teach people new skills.