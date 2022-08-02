Philippine President Fidel Ramos during the opening of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Ministers’ Meeting in Manila in 1996. File photo: AFP
Philippine President Fidel Ramos during the opening of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Ministers’ Meeting in Manila in 1996. File photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Philippines’ Fidel Ramos sought Beijing ties but also showed South China Sea defiance

  • Ramos, who died on Sunday at the age of 94, started a programme to modernise his country’s armed forces to better protect territories in disputed region while pursuing one-China policy
  • During and after his tenure, former Philippine president’s public position on China shifted between acceptance and defiance

Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles in Manila

Updated: 8:30am, 2 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine President Fidel Ramos during the opening of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Ministers’ Meeting in Manila in 1996. File photo: AFP
Philippine President Fidel Ramos during the opening of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Ministers’ Meeting in Manila in 1996. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE