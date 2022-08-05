The United Nations logo at the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in New York City. Photo: AFP
Indonesia calls for tighter IAEA oversight on nuclear-powered submarines, warns of safety risks
- Jakarta’s paper to UN conference says lack of IAEA safeguards against highly enriched uranium could be exploited for use in nuclear weapons programmes
- Indonesia’s position is unlikely to affect bilateral ties with Australia, but supervision of nuclear material aboard submarines could prove difficult, analysts observe
