A Chinese coast guard ship shadows a Philippine coast guard vessel while conducting a maritime patrol in Scarborough Shoal in the South China sea. Photo: PCG / AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Philippine senator chides Beijing’s envoy over one-China advice after Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

  • Ambassador Huang Xilian should not lecture Manila on one-China policy when Beijing cannot accept UN tribunal ruling rejecting most of its South China Sea claims, Risa Hontiveros says
  • But other politicians, including President Marcos’ sister Imee, urged the Philippines to stick to the principle and ‘call for the lessening of tension in this part of the world’

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 7:05pm, 5 Aug, 2022

