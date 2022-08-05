A Chinese coast guard ship shadows a Philippine coast guard vessel while conducting a maritime patrol in Scarborough Shoal in the South China sea. Photo: PCG / AFP
Philippine senator chides Beijing’s envoy over one-China advice after Pelosi’s Taiwan trip
- Ambassador Huang Xilian should not lecture Manila on one-China policy when Beijing cannot accept UN tribunal ruling rejecting most of its South China Sea claims, Risa Hontiveros says
- But other politicians, including President Marcos’ sister Imee, urged the Philippines to stick to the principle and ‘call for the lessening of tension in this part of the world’
A Chinese coast guard ship shadows a Philippine coast guard vessel while conducting a maritime patrol in Scarborough Shoal in the South China sea. Photo: PCG / AFP