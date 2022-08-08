Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who was delivering a televised speech ahead of the country’s 57th National Day on August 9, pointed to the geopolitical challenges facing the city state. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong urges unity as region faces less ‘peaceful and stable’ climate

  • In his annual address, Lee urged Singaporeans to stay united to better tackle global challenges and stressed the importance of a strong military
  • The leader also discussed economic challenges, that the economic outlook has ‘clouded considerably’ given supply chain woes and inflation

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:08am, 9 Aug, 2022

