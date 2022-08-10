Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged a fast and efficient investigation into a police officer charged with murdering a colleague. Photo: dpa
Indonesia’s Widodo urges ‘transparent’ probe as police aide’s murder rocks faith in force
- General Ferdy Sambo has been named as a suspect in the killing of his aide and trying to cover it up with a fake shoot-out involving another officer
- President Widodo, under pressure over the country’s cost of living crisis, ordered police chief to hurry the investigation but ‘not hide anything from the public’
