Najib Razak at a press conference at the federal court on August 18, 2022. Photo: AFP
Malaysia 1MDB case: hearing for Najib’s final appeal begins as critics slam his bid to ‘play games’

  • The top court threw out Najib’s application to admit new evidence earlier this week, while his lead counsel also attempted to discharge himself from the case on Thursday
  • The latest manoeuvres were criticised by the legal fraternity and the opposition, which accused Najib and his legal team of deliberately trying to delay proceedings

Hadi Azmi
Updated: 7:10pm, 18 Aug, 2022

