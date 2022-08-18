Najib Razak at a press conference at the federal court on August 18, 2022. Photo: AFP
Malaysia 1MDB case: hearing for Najib’s final appeal begins as critics slam his bid to ‘play games’
- The top court threw out Najib’s application to admit new evidence earlier this week, while his lead counsel also attempted to discharge himself from the case on Thursday
- The latest manoeuvres were criticised by the legal fraternity and the opposition, which accused Najib and his legal team of deliberately trying to delay proceedings
Najib Razak at a press conference at the federal court on August 18, 2022. Photo: AFP