An aerial view of the Pink Dot gay rights rally in Singapore in June, attended by thousands. ‘Majulah Singapura’ is the nation’s national anthem. Photo: Pink Dot
An aerial view of the Pink Dot gay rights rally in Singapore in June, attended by thousands. ‘Majulah Singapura’ is the nation’s national anthem. Photo: Pink Dot
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Explainer |
Singapore’s Section 377A: how attitudes towards anti-gay law have shifted over the years

  • A ruling party MP’s attendance of the Pink Dot pride rally in June renewed hopes the city state’s colonial-era law would soon be scrapped
  • But despite growing indications the government has become open to striking down the anti-gay legislation, marriage equality is unlikely to be next

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 11:28am, 19 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of the Pink Dot gay rights rally in Singapore in June, attended by thousands. ‘Majulah Singapura’ is the nation’s national anthem. Photo: Pink Dot
An aerial view of the Pink Dot gay rights rally in Singapore in June, attended by thousands. ‘Majulah Singapura’ is the nation’s national anthem. Photo: Pink Dot
READ FULL ARTICLE