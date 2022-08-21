Singapore will repeal an archaic law criminalising sex between men to reflect “current social mores”, but will simultaneously amend its constitution to protect existing laws barring marriage equality, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday. Speaking during his annual policy address, Lee said the dual move represented a “political accommodation … that balances different legitimate views and aspirations among Singaporeans” on the issue. The planned repeal of Section 377A of the penal code – a matter that for years has been a lightning rod for gay rights activists – “will bring the law into line with current social mores, and I hope, provide some relief to gay Singaporeans”, Lee said. Singaporeans must be wary of rising foreign influence efforts, PM Lee warns The announcement was widely expected, with local media in recent days publishing reports speculating on the form of constitutional amendments that might be enacted to accompany the scrapping of a law that is a holdover from the time of British colonial rule. Some religious groups meanwhile have vocal opposition against changes to the status quo, with a major bloc representing the Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches saying that repealing S377A would facilitate “the progress of a brand of intolerant and aggressive LGBT activism which seeks to impose its ideology upon Singapore society”. In his speech, Lee said the government’s consultations before its decision found that “most Singaporeans do not want the repeal to trigger a drastic shift in our societal norms across the board”. He added: “For most, their main worry is what they feel S377A stands for, and what they fear repealing it may quickly lead to.” With these concerns in mind, the government will fortify the country’s current legal definition of marriage: under the law, only marriages between one man and woman are recognised in the city state. “This will help us repeal S377A in a controlled, carefully considered way. It will limit this change to what I believe most Singaporeans will accept, which is to decriminalise sexual relations between consenting men in private,” Lee said. “But it will also keep what I believe most Singaporeans still want, and that is to retain the basic family structure of marriage between a man and a woman, within which we have and raise our children.” Tomorrow, the healing will begin, but the road to equality will be a long one. We have taken the first step Remy Choo, lawyer and activist The Sunday announcement was lauded as a progressive step for the gay community in Singapore. While Lee’s government has stressed that S377A would not be actively enforced, activists had long agued that its symbolism was socially corrosive and it encouraged discrimination and stigma. Remy Choo, a lawyer who has fronted past constitutional challenges to take down 377A, described the announcement as “long overdue”. “With the repeal of S377A, LGBTQ Singaporeans will no longer be considered criminals in the eyes of the law. This law has caused untold harm to a significant section of our population,” he said. “In legitimising discrimination, S377A has torn families apart, caused people to live their lives in fear, and it has caused countless Singaporeans to hide the very essence of who they are and how they love.” Choo suggested, however, that striking off the law would not end discrimination. “Tomorrow, the healing will begin, but the road to equality will be a long one,” he said. “We have taken the first step.”