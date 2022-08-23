Najib Razak pictured arriving at the federal court in Putrajaya on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
1MDB scandal: Malaysia’s Najib tries to get judges replaced in linked corruption appeal, claiming bias
- Najib Razak’s lawyer argued that the chair of the bench may be biased as her husband made a Facebook post critical of the former Malaysian PM in 2018
- The application is the latest move by the disgraced leader to delay the hearing. Last week, his lawyers sought to postpone it by four months
