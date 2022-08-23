Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA-EFE
developing | Malaysia’s Najib Razak to begin 12-year jail term after apex court upholds guilty verdict in 1MDB-linked case
- The Federal Court has ordered the ex-premier to serve his sentence over several counts of corruption involving SRC International
- The charges are related to Najib’s role in some US$4.5 billion being looted from state investment fund 1MDB and siphoned through his personal accounts
