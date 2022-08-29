A view of the fires at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on August 24, 2022. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Japan criticises Russia over nuclear arms, will use G7 summit to call for abolition
- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Moscow must accept the blame for refusing to sign an update to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
- Kishida’s push for global denuclearisation could be ‘too ambitious’ and could weaken him politically, analysts note
A view of the fires at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on August 24, 2022. Photo: Handout via Reuters