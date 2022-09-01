Rosmah Mansor, the wife of disgraced former Malaysian premier Najib Razak , was on Thursday found guilty by a court for soliciting bribes linked to a US$279 million government contract, as a sweeping graft crackdown closes in on the country’s one-time power couple. Najib was jailed for 12 years last week over a conviction linked to a massive scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad ( 1MDB ). In a separate case, prosecutors have accused Rosmah of seeking a bribe of 187.5 million ringgit (around US$40 million) and receiving a 6.5 million ringgit payment from an official whose firm later won a government solar panel project while her husband was prime minister. Malaysia’s Najib begins 12-year jail term as court upholds guilty 1MDB verdict She denies allegations of bribe-taking, saying she was framed by a former aide and tried to have the judge recused and the verdict postponed. But High Court judge Zaini Mazlan rejected the defence as a “bad denial”. “The prosecution succeeded to prove the case beyond any reasonable doubt,” the judge said, adding the “accused is guilty of all charges”. The 70-year-old former first lady, famed for her purchases of luxury clothes and jewellery , has two higher courts to appeal the verdict. Najib and Rosmah had for years appeared above legal reproach, insulated by power and political connections at the top of Malaysian society. But since Najib led his ruling coalition to a landmark 2018 election loss, corruption allegations have circled, principally linked to 1MDB which outraged Malaysians with its billions of dollars of losses. Najib is accused of being at the heart of the scandal – a bond-raising venture that Malaysian and US authorities now believe led to US$4.5 billion vanishing into the pockets of officials, their friends and fixers. Investigators say the money pulled in everyone from US banking titan Goldman Sachs to Hollywood producers. Malaysia’s Najib Razak is in jail. He’s down, but is he out? Don’t count on it It will cost Malaysian taxpayers 38.8 billion ringgit (US$8.7 billion) in outstanding debts that the country will service until 2039, well beyond Najib’s 12-year imprisonment. He was jailed last week by the country’s apex court having exhausted his appeals. He faces four further charges, but analysts say he is likely to seek a royal pardon which could even lead to a stunning political comeback. His wife also faces a welter of further charges, including money laundering and tax evasion. The fallout from 1MDB revealed more about the ostentatious spending habits of the former first couple. Funds were traced to expensive jewellery, including a US$27 million rare pink diamond necklace for Rosmah, lawsuits in America say. Malaysian police seized around US$275 million in cash and jewellery, handbags, watches and other luxury goods in raids on homes linked to the couple in 2018.