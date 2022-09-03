Singaporeans have been encouraged to share their problems, contribute ideas and help shape the city state’s future in the Forward Singapore exercise. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singaporeans have been encouraged to share their problems, contribute ideas and help shape the city state’s future in the Forward Singapore exercise. Photo: EPA-EFE
Forward Singapore campaign: what’s in it for Singaporeans, and for leader-in-waiting Lawrence Wong?

  • Feedback exercise offers Lawrence Wong, the next prime minister, a timely platform to strengthen his political legitimacy before a general election, analysts note
  • How Wong’s team tackles contentious issues, willingness to connect with citizens will be key to whether exercise succeeds or fails

Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:30am, 3 Sep, 2022

