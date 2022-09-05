Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr (left) with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo during their meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, Indonesia on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
An eye on China? Indonesia, Philippines set to boost ties amid ‘very volatile’ regional geopolitics
- Indonesia and the Philippines sign key agreements on defence and trade, agree on Asean being the ‘lead agent’ in regional changes
- Analysts says Manila could share with Jakarta experience of dealing with Beijing in South China Sea, urges ‘uniformity in perspective’ on Taiwan Strait tensions
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr (left) with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo during their meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, Indonesia on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE