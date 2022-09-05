Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr (left) with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo during their meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, Indonesia on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
An eye on China? Indonesia, Philippines set to boost ties amid ‘very volatile’ regional geopolitics

  • Indonesia and the Philippines sign key agreements on defence and trade, agree on Asean being the ‘lead agent’ in regional changes
  • Analysts says Manila could share with Jakarta experience of dealing with Beijing in South China Sea, urges ‘uniformity in perspective’ on Taiwan Strait tensions

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 8:38pm, 5 Sep, 2022

