The talks are a sign the frosty ties between the countries may be improving. File photo: Reuters
South Korea, Japan set for first high-level defence talks in 6 years, with assertive China, nuclear North Korea on agenda
- Defence talks could be precursor to potential bilateral summit between Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol
- Seoul and Tokyo are under pressure to pursue a mutual understanding as they face common concerns over China’s assertiveness
