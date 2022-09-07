The talks are a sign the frosty ties between the countries may be improving. File photo: Reuters
The talks are a sign the frosty ties between the countries may be improving. File photo: Reuters
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South Korea, Japan set for first high-level defence talks in 6 years, with assertive China, nuclear North Korea on agenda

  • Defence talks could be precursor to potential bilateral summit between Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol
  • Seoul and Tokyo are under pressure to pursue a mutual understanding as they face common concerns over China’s assertiveness

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 8:37am, 7 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The talks are a sign the frosty ties between the countries may be improving. File photo: Reuters
The talks are a sign the frosty ties between the countries may be improving. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE