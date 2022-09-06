Liberal Democratic Party members of the Miyagi prefectural assembly during an inspection of the construction site for an undersea tunnel in Karatsu, Saga Prefecture, in 2017. Photo: Facebook
Japan-Korea undersea tunnel project hits dead end over Unification Church ties
- Project to link northern Kyushu with South Korea via 235km tunnel was the brainchild of Unification Church founder Moon Sun-myung
- Japanese politicians distance themselves from project after church’s controversial donation drives came to light following killing of former leader Shinzo Abe
