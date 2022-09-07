A US missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) is installed at a golf course in Seongju, South Korea. Photo: Yonhap via AP/File
Seoul has ‘no plans’ to deploy China opposed US THAAD missiles, hopes for Xi Jinping-Yoon Suk-yeol summit
- Beijing says US missile defence system is a threat to its security and urged Seoul to follow former regime’s stance of no additional THAAD deployments
- Seoul is also hoping to hold a first summit between Yoon Suk-yeol and China’s Xi Jinping when both hopefully attend the G20 summit in Bali in November
A US missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) is installed at a golf course in Seongju, South Korea. Photo: Yonhap via AP/File