International outrage over Myanmar’s execution of political prisoners is intensifying with grassroots protests and strong condemnation from world governments. Photo: AP
International outrage over Myanmar’s execution of political prisoners is intensifying with grassroots protests and strong condemnation from world governments. Photo: AP
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Indonesian human rights group pushes for law change to put Myanmar junta on trial

  • The group, which includes a former attorney general, wants the constitutional court to drop the phrase ‘by Indonesian citizens’ from human rights law
  • If successful, the amendment will allow a foreign court to put the Myanmar junta on trial for its multiple human rights violations

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 8:48pm, 7 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
International outrage over Myanmar’s execution of political prisoners is intensifying with grassroots protests and strong condemnation from world governments. Photo: AP
International outrage over Myanmar’s execution of political prisoners is intensifying with grassroots protests and strong condemnation from world governments. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE