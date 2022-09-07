International outrage over Myanmar’s execution of political prisoners is intensifying with grassroots protests and strong condemnation from world governments. Photo: AP
Indonesian human rights group pushes for law change to put Myanmar junta on trial
- The group, which includes a former attorney general, wants the constitutional court to drop the phrase ‘by Indonesian citizens’ from human rights law
- If successful, the amendment will allow a foreign court to put the Myanmar junta on trial for its multiple human rights violations
