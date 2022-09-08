India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh (R) and Japan’s defence minister Yasukazu Hamada attend an honour guard ceremony before a Japan-India bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: via Reuters
India, Japan discuss China, Russia in 2+2 talks as analysts urge ‘realistic’ relationship
- Officials holding ‘2+2’ meeting in Tokyo; observers say that while Beijing is a mutual concern, Japan is also worried about India’s links to Moscow
- Talks are also likely to include Japanese manufacturers shifting from China to India and both nations’ concerns over energy security
