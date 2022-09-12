Even as Singapore is set to woo top professionals from around the world, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng stressed that it was important to develop the local workforce and leadership pipeline. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Not a zero-sum world’: Singapore says global talent hunt won’t disadvantage locals
- The manpower minister on Monday addressed opposition’s concern over the impact of new labour schemes on local residents
- ‘Not a zero-sum world’, minister says, as attracting top talent to Singapore does not mean fewer opportunities for Singaporeans
