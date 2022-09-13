Protesters take part in a demonstration against last year’s military coup in Myanmar. File photo: AFP
Myanmar crisis international inquiry to present report to Malaysia, urge more Asean action
- Lawmakers are pushing for Asean to do more to counter violence since last year’s military coup that has already seen more than 2,000 people die
- Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah recently lashed out at Asean for its lack of urgency dealing with the issue
Protesters take part in a demonstration against last year’s military coup in Myanmar. File photo: AFP