Protesters take part in a demonstration against last year’s military coup in Myanmar. File photo: AFP
Myanmar crisis international inquiry to present report to Malaysia, urge more Asean action

  • Lawmakers are pushing for Asean to do more to counter violence since last year’s military coup that has already seen more than 2,000 people die
  • Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah recently lashed out at Asean for its lack of urgency dealing with the issue

Joseph Sipalan
Joseph Sipalan

Updated: 7:38pm, 13 Sep, 2022

