Indonesia has been hit by a spate of data leaks that have included top-secret documents and voter information being hacked. Photo: Shutterstock
Indonesia hunts down Bjorka as analysts warn hacking spree could be ‘tip of the iceberg’
- Bjorka claims to be behind the hacking of spy documents, voter information and the data of 1.3 billion registered mobile phone users
- Indonesia is setting up a task force to address the data leaks, but critics say a lack of coordination means various agencies are passing the buck on investigating the issue
Indonesia has been hit by a spate of data leaks that have included top-secret documents and voter information being hacked. Photo: Shutterstock