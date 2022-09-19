Rasika Rajabdi (right), with a neighbour in Mullaitivu, Sri Lanka. Photo: Sonia Sarkar
Rasika Rajabdi (right), with a neighbour in Mullaitivu, Sri Lanka. Photo: Sonia Sarkar
Sri Lanka
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Sri Lankan Muslims struggle to belong after civil war: ‘still outsiders’

  • Muslims are ‘not officially recognised’ as internally displaced and receive little government help to resettle after 26 years of civil war, activists say
  • Despite growing Muslim population, some fear reprisal by Tamils if they try to ‘reclaim’ their place in the country

Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 11:00am, 19 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Rasika Rajabdi (right), with a neighbour in Mullaitivu, Sri Lanka. Photo: Sonia Sarkar
Rasika Rajabdi (right), with a neighbour in Mullaitivu, Sri Lanka. Photo: Sonia Sarkar
READ FULL ARTICLE