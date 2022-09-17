People queue in London on Friday to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II. Her funeral will take place on Monday. Photo: AP
Queen Elizabeth
As Asian leaders from Malaysia, Singapore to Sri Lanka arrive for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, analysts see an opportunity for UK to strengthen ‘delicate Commonwealth links’

  • Monday’s funeral will bring together leaders from around the world, including Asia, but Russia, Belarus and Myanmar are not invited
  • Event may be ‘unexpected chance for dialogue during extreme geopolitical polarisation’ including US-China friction and war in Ukraine, said observer

Maria Siow

Updated: 6:00pm, 17 Sep, 2022

