People queue in London on Friday to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II. Her funeral will take place on Monday. Photo: AP
As Asian leaders from Malaysia, Singapore to Sri Lanka arrive for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, analysts see an opportunity for UK to strengthen ‘delicate Commonwealth links’
- Monday’s funeral will bring together leaders from around the world, including Asia, but Russia, Belarus and Myanmar are not invited
- Event may be ‘unexpected chance for dialogue during extreme geopolitical polarisation’ including US-China friction and war in Ukraine, said observer
People queue in London on Friday to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II. Her funeral will take place on Monday. Photo: AP