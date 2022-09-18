Customers at a cannabis store in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore’s Schooling saga of cannabis use abroad raises questions over long arm of anti-drug laws
- Incident puts in sharp focus Singapore’s strict approach to drug use versus more liberal attitudes among some younger citizens and regional neighbours
- But law minister says city state’s policy will not bend to shifting norms ‘in Kuala Lumpur or Bangkok. Nor does it get dictated to by 400 people or ... international newspapers’
