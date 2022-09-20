South Korea’s conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol faces a diplomatic test with a debut address at the UN on Tuesday as the mounting Sino-US rivalry makes Seoul’s balancing act between the two superpowers increasingly difficult, analysts said. Photo: Pool via AP/ File
South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol must appease both US and China during his first UN address, analysts say
- South Korean leader has shown a desire to reverse Seoul’s foreign policy that seemed timid towards China under his predecessor Moon Jae-in
- Beijing has been critical of South Korea hosting a US anti-missile system, and Seoul faces pressure from Washington to speak up on issues such as Taiwan
