Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida put reform of the United Nations and the need for member states to adhere to the existing rules-based international order at the centre of his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the growing possibility of clashes much closer to Japan adding new urgency to Tokyo’s position. In his address, Kishida said it was “vital” to reform the UN to restore credibility that had been shaken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine . Moscow is one of five permanent members of the Security Council and thereby armed with a veto that effectively limits the international response. The attack on Ukraine damaged “the foundations of the international order”, he said, adding there was an urgent need to re-examine UN principles and “gather our power and wisdom to ensure the rules-based international order”. Japan to push for African seat on UN Security Council: Kishida Kishida’s comments echoed those of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who earlier on Tuesday warned the world was “in peril” as a result of “colossal global dysfunction” that threatened efforts to tackle the pressing issues of climate change and food crisis. Successive Japanese administrations have over the past two decades been calling for changes to the UN – and particularly the Security Council. Tokyo’s chief complaint is that the five nations that presently make up the Security Council and have the ability to veto all UN actions are no longer representative of the world, 77 years after the organisation was set up. The council is effectively made up of the victorious nations of World War II and its composition today does not reflect the dramatic economic growth of countries such as Japan or Germany or the huge population centres of Nigeria, India or Indonesia , Tokyo says. Japan would like a permanent seat on an enlarged Security Council, but in the meantime has secured one of the non-permanent seats on the broader 15-nation council for a 12th term, with that two-year role to begin in January. Kishida called on member states to consider reforming the institution through a summit scheduled to open in 2024 to examine the future of the UN, although analysts say the five permanent members are unlikely to simply give away powers they have enjoyed for more than seven decades. “Japanese proposals for UN reform go back to the early years of the new century, although that did weaken as the nation’s economy weakened to the point that it is no longer the second-largest economy in the world or the second-biggest contributor to the UN,” said Tadashi Anno, a professor of politics at Tokyo’s Sophia University. “But Japan has now revived that agenda because of the Ukraine crisis as the current arrangement demonstrates that the UN cannot guarantee its members will behave responsibly.” Asian leaders call for more equality, climate action at UN General Assembly Anno said there had long been concern most of the organisation’s power was invested in just five nations, describing it as a “hereditary aristocracy of sorts”. Stephen Nagy, an associate professor of international relations at Tokyo’s International Christian University, says Japan “sees obvious contradictions in the UN Security Council”, not least in the willingness of a permanent member to invade a neighbouring state and use its power in the chamber to in part frustrate the international response. Japan was concerned that authoritarian states would be able to use their veto powers in ways not in the best interests of the wider membership, Nagy said, pointing to Ukraine but also the situation in Myanmar, China’s aggression in the South China Sea and threats towards Taiwan. “Tokyo feels the UN has to function better and represent more nations more effectively,” he said. “And given what is happening today in Ukraine, Japan is very keen to find a way to be able to take punitive action against states that violate international law. The long-term view here is that China will do something very similar sooner or later and if the international society does not have any guardrails in place to penalise states that use force, then a crisis in this region is likely to happen.” According to Nagy, the average Japanese person is presently more interested in issues that directly affect his or her daily life, such as rising prices and stagnant wages, although those on the left keen on international affairs are in favour of “charting a new future with Japan leading a non-aligned movement”. Those on the right, in contrast, feel Japan’s economic might means it should be at least equal with other permanent members of the Security Council, such as Britain or France. Anno, however, believes most Japanese would support the government’s position on UN reform, although they may not be aware of the additional responsibilities it might bring.