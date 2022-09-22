Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr is facing increased pressure to ban all online gambling operations. Photo: Shutterstock
Philippines’ Marcos mulls online gambling ban amid fears ‘Chinese gangsters’ have taken over
- Marcos’ close political allies urge him to put a stop to online gaming operators, or Pogos, saying mounting related crimes and social costs outweigh revenue brought in
- Justice secretary warns of ‘humanitarian crisis’ over Chinese Pogos workers, with about 40,000 overstaying in country after operations shut down
