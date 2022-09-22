Malaysian victims of job scams attend a press conference in Petaling Jaya, near Kuala Lumpur, on September 21. Photo: AP
Malaysia sets up Hong Kong-style ‘special committee’ to rescue Southeast Asia job scam victims
- A foreign ministry-led multi-agency panel will be formed to secure safe return of Malaysians held captive in scam centres in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar
- Lawmaker involved with rescue efforts revealed a local resident was recruiting people for the scam, while a freed victim recalled his ordeal at a casino
