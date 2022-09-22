Malaysian victims of job scams attend a press conference in Petaling Jaya, near Kuala Lumpur, on September 21. Photo: AP
Malaysia
Malaysia sets up Hong Kong-style ‘special committee’ to rescue Southeast Asia job scam victims

  • A foreign ministry-led multi-agency panel will be formed to secure safe return of Malaysians held captive in scam centres in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar
  • Lawmaker involved with rescue efforts revealed a local resident was recruiting people for the scam, while a freed victim recalled his ordeal at a casino

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 10:30am, 22 Sep, 2022

