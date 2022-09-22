Singapore’s government heavyweight Tharman Shanmugaratnam during a meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in 2014. File photo: AFP
Singapore’s government heavyweight Tharman Shanmugaratnam during a meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in 2014. File photo: AFP
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US, other major nations, should give China bigger role in multilateral system: Singapore’s Tharman

  • Senior minister calls for reset in US-China ties to one characterised by interdependence, collaboration in shared interests such as climate change
  • If ties between both continue to fray and decouple, ‘that will lead to a more dangerous world for both the US and China’, he says

Kimberly Lim
Kimberly Lim

Updated: 7:37pm, 22 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore’s government heavyweight Tharman Shanmugaratnam during a meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in 2014. File photo: AFP
Singapore’s government heavyweight Tharman Shanmugaratnam during a meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in 2014. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE