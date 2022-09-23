Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the planned state funeral for slain former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo last week. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan ups security for Shinzo Abe’s state funeral amid protests over US$20 million cost
- Police out in force for Tuesday’s event, after elderly man set fire to himself in protest against government’s decision to grant Abe a state funeral
- Some members of imperial family to attend, with US Vice-President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron among over 190 foreign dignitaries invited
