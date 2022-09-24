Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly in formation during a ceremony in Islamabad in 2005. The US recently approved a US$450 million package to maintain and upgrade Pakistan’s fleet of F-16s. Photo: AP
Was China a factor in US$450 million US-Pakistan F-16 deal, or is it all about airspace access?
- A deal struck to maintain and upgrade Pakistan’s warplanes has prompted speculation the US military may have secured airspace access in return
- Both sides share a common enemy in Afghanistan-based terror groups. But some analysts see China as part of the reason for the F-16 deal as well
Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly in formation during a ceremony in Islamabad in 2005. The US recently approved a US$450 million package to maintain and upgrade Pakistan’s fleet of F-16s. Photo: AP