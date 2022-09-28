US Vice President Kamala Harris in Tokyo, Japan, where she attended the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. She is due in South Korea on Thursday. Photo: via AP
US vice-president Kamala Harris due in Seoul to cooperate on countering China, North Korea, analysts say
- Kamala Harris, who attended Shinzo Abe’s funeral in Japan on Tuesday, is due in South Korea on Thursday
- Experts say she’ll want to talk about US commitments to the South in the face of the North’s nuclear threats, and how to handle Beijing
US Vice President Kamala Harris in Tokyo, Japan, where she attended the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. She is due in South Korea on Thursday. Photo: via AP