A reception is held by the Chinese embassy in Japan to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 50th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic relations between China and Japan in Tokyo on September 22, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
The deep divide: Japan and China mark 50 years of ties, but tensions unlikely to ease, analysts say
- Mutual distrust has reached a point where virtually every move is assumed to be in bad faith and to pose some form of threat, observers note
- Recent incidents of Chinese aggression in the Asia-Pacific pushed Japan to forge closer security ties with US, advocate firmer line on Beijing, they add
