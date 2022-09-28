Philippine Coast Guard personnel on the bridge of BRP Gabriela Silang patrol ship sails in the disputed South China Sea. The Philippine Coast Guard and US Coast Guard have conducted joint maritime search and rescue exercises to intensify safety and law enforcement of both countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Philippine envoy urges Marcos Jnr to get rid of ‘interference’ in bilateral ties
- In a veiled swipe at the US, Chinese ambassador Huang Xilian said it was necessary to remove outside interference from Beijing-Manila relations
- The statement comes after Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jnr last week met with US President Joe Biden in New York
