Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the Informal Economic Leaders’ Retreat of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) via video link in Beijing on July 16, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Xi Jinping ‘verbally confirms’ Apec participation, Biden unlikely to attend summit in Bangkok in November
- Xi Jinping verbally confirmed his participation at the November 18-19 event through Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who informed his Thai counterpart
- Joe Biden’s presence at the meeting is yet to be finalised amid reports he is likely to skip it to attend his granddaughter Naomi Biden’s wedding
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the Informal Economic Leaders’ Retreat of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) via video link in Beijing on July 16, 2021. Photo: Xinhua