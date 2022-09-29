Malaysia and The Philippines have been battling over the oil-rich state of Sabah on the northern tip of Borneo. Photo: Shutterstock
Philippine senator’s ‘we own Sabah’ remark rekindles US$15b lawsuit row with Malaysia
- Francis Tolentino says the implication of the arbitration ruling is clear, and that 750,000 Filipinos in Sabah have no health benefits and are stateless
- Malaysia took over the oil-rich state from Britain after independence and annually paid a token sum to the heirs – Philippine nationals – which stopped in 2013
