Prayuth Chan-ocha has been reinstated as Thailand’s prime minister following a five-week suspension after a court ruled he had not exceeded an eight-year term limit. File photo: AP
Thai PM Prayuth gets a reprieve, but will he survive election?
- Former army chief who led 2014 coup restored as PM after brief suspension, with court saying he had not exceeded term limit
- Voters due at polls in May, but pro-democracy protesters are angry; ‘if Prayuth has the audacity to stay on, we must keep fighting’
