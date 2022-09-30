Prayuth Chan-ocha has been reinstated as Thailand’s prime minister following a five-week suspension after a court ruled he had not exceeded an eight-year term limit. File photo: AP
Thailand
Thai PM Prayuth gets a reprieve, but will he survive election?

  • Former army chief who led 2014 coup restored as PM after brief suspension, with court saying he had not exceeded term limit
  • Voters due at polls in May, but pro-democracy protesters are angry; ‘if Prayuth has the audacity to stay on, we must keep fighting’

Aidan Jones in Bangkok

Updated: 8:20pm, 30 Sep, 2022

