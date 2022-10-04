A French Rafale jet fighter takes off from France’s aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle. Photo: AP
France eyes billion-dollar warplane deals in new strategic partnership with India, UAE
- France has already sold Rafale fighter jets to India and the UAE but proposed a joint programme for the aircraft under its new trilateral partnership
- The grouping comes as the countries seek to preserve their ‘strategic autonomy’ amid the US-China rivalry, and follows Australia’s snub of French submarines in favour of the Aukus deal
