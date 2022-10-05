The cartoon saga adds to a snowballing list of headaches for Yoon, whose support has plunged since he took office. Photo: Twitter
The cartoon saga adds to a snowballing list of headaches for Yoon, whose support has plunged since he took office. Photo: Twitter
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South Korean officials take offence at anti-Yoon cartoon weeks after his UN ‘freedom’ speech

  • Authorities threaten sanctions against organisers of cartoon contest for allowing President Yoon Suk-yeol to be lampooned
  • Cartoon with Yoon’s face on a Thomas the Tank Engine-like locomotive apparently satirises accusations his wife has wielded undue influence over government

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 6:15pm, 5 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The cartoon saga adds to a snowballing list of headaches for Yoon, whose support has plunged since he took office. Photo: Twitter
The cartoon saga adds to a snowballing list of headaches for Yoon, whose support has plunged since he took office. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE