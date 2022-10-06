PM Fumio Kishida’s decision to appoint his son comes just a week after the government held an unpopular state funeral for Shinzo Abe. Photo: Kyodo
‘Hereditary politics’: Japan’s Kishida accused of nepotism for appointing son as executive secretary

  • Critics have suggested that Kishida is laying the groundwork for his 31-year-old son to be his eventual successor
  • Shotaro Kishida, already a member of his father’s staff, will join a small group of staffers that follows the prime minister everywhere

Julian Ryall

Updated: 8:54am, 6 Oct, 2022

