PM Fumio Kishida’s decision to appoint his son comes just a week after the government held an unpopular state funeral for Shinzo Abe. Photo: Kyodo
‘Hereditary politics’: Japan’s Kishida accused of nepotism for appointing son as executive secretary
- Critics have suggested that Kishida is laying the groundwork for his 31-year-old son to be his eventual successor
- Shotaro Kishida, already a member of his father’s staff, will join a small group of staffers that follows the prime minister everywhere
PM Fumio Kishida’s decision to appoint his son comes just a week after the government held an unpopular state funeral for Shinzo Abe. Photo: Kyodo